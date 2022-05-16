Twitter
Black Stone Minerals, L.P. – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.3% Upside

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. with ticker code (BSM) now have 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 21 and 16 calculating the mean target price we have 18. Now with the previous closing price of 14.72 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 22.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 14.1 and the 200 moving average now moves to 11.99. The company has a market cap of $3,135m. Visit the company website at: https://www.blackstoneminerals.com

The potential market cap would be $3,833m based on the market concensus.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a total estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 59,824 barrels of oil equivalent. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. was founded in 1876 and is based in Houston, Texas.

