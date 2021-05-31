Black Stone Minerals, L.P. – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.2% Upside

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. with ticker code (BSM) have now 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 15 and 10 calculating the average target price we see 12. With the stocks previous close at 9.82 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 22.2%. The 50 day MA is 10.1 while the 200 day moving average is 8.77. The market cap for the company is $2,055m. Visit the company website at: http://www.blackstoneminerals.com

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a total estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 55,987 barrels of oil equivalent. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. was founded in 1876 and is based in Houston, Texas.