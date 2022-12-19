Black Stone Minerals, L.P. – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.7% Upside

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. found using ticker (BSM) now have 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 23 and 18 with the average target price sitting at 20.67. Given that the stocks previous close was at 17.12 this would imply there is a potential upside of 20.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 17.96 and the 200 day moving average is 15.65. The market cap for the company is $3,510m. Visit the company website at: https://www.blackstoneminerals.com

The potential market cap would be $4,237m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a total estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 59,824 barrels of oil equivalent. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. was founded in 1876 and is based in Houston, Texas.