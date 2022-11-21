Black Stone Minerals, L.P. – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.0% Upside

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. with ticker code (BSM) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 23 and 18 and has a mean target at 20.83. Now with the previous closing price of 17.95 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 16.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 17.29 and the 200 day MA is 15.09. The company has a market cap of $3,757m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.blackstoneminerals.com

The potential market cap would be $4,360m based on the market concensus.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a total estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 59,824 barrels of oil equivalent. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. was founded in 1876 and is based in Houston, Texas.