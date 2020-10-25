Black Knight – Consensus Indicates Potential -3.5% Downside

Black Knight found using ticker (BKI) have now 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 100 and 80 calculating the mean target price we have 90.08. Given that the stocks previous close was at 93.34 this indicates there is a potential downside of -3.5%. The 50 day MA is 88.2 and the 200 moving average now moves to 77.47. The market capitalisation for the company is $14,652m. Find out more information at: http://www.blackknightinc.com

Black Knight provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit. This segment also provides LendingSpace, a lending platform that facilitates real-time communication between correspondent loan sellers and purchases; Exchange, a platform that provides an interconnected network of originators, agents, settlement services providers, and mortgage investors; and Expedite, a suite of products and services to automate and streamline internal business processes, as well as to manage compliance and enhance the application-to-close cycle; CompassPoint, which provides tools, reporting, calculations, and automation capabilities; and CompassPPE, a product pricing and eligibility engine, as well as Servicing Digital and AIVA solutions. The Data and Analytics segment include property ownership data, lien data, servicing data, automated valuation models, collateral risk scores, behavioral models, lead generation, multiple listing service, and other data solutions, as well as Actionable Intelligence and Rapid Analytics Platforms. The company was formerly known as Black Knight Financial Services and changed its name to Black Knight in October 2017. Black Knight was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

