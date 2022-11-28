Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Black Knight – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.5% Upside

Black Knight with ticker code (BKI) have now 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 88 and 57 with the average target price sitting at 73.29. Now with the previous closing price of 63.99 this would imply there is a potential upside of 14.5%. The day 50 moving average is 62.32 while the 200 day moving average is 64.2. The company has a market capitalisation of $9,781m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.blackknightinc.com

The potential market cap would be $11,203m based on the market concensus.

Black Knight provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs. This segment also provides LoanCatcher, a cloud-based loan origination system designed for the needs of brokers; and LoanSifter PPE designed to meet the needs of the broker community by providing access to investors and loan products. The Data and Analytics segment offers property ownership data, lien data, servicing data, automated valuation models, collateral risk scores, behavioral models, lead generation, multiple listing service, and other data solutions. The company was formerly known as Black Knight Financial Services and changed its name to Black Knight in October 2017. Black Knight was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

