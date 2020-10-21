Black Hills Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.9% Upside

Black Hills Corporation found using ticker (BKH) now have 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 77 and 62 calculating the average target price we see 70.88. With the stocks previous close at 58.14 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 21.9%. The day 50 moving average is 55.38 while the 200 day moving average is 58.6. The company has a market cap of $3,571m. Visit the company website at: http://www.blackhillscorp.com

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers. This segment owns 939 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,900 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines. The Gas Utilities segment distributes natural gas to approximately 1,066,000 natural gas utility customers in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming. It also provides appliance repair services to residential customers through company technicians and third-party service providers; and constructs and maintains gas infrastructure facilities for gas transportation customers. This segment owns and operates approximately 4,775 miles of intrastate gas transmission pipelines; 41,210 miles of gas distribution mains and service lines; 7 natural gas storage sites; and approximately 49,000 horsepower of compression and 500 miles of gathering lines. The Power Generation segment produces electric power through wind, natural gas, and coal generating plants; and sells the electric capacity and energy primarily to utilities under long-term contracts. The Mining segment produces coal at its coal mine located near Gillette, Wyoming; and sells the coal to electric generation facilities. Black Hills Corporation was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Rapid City, South Dakota.

