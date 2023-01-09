Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Black Hills Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.7% Upside

Broker Ratings

Black Hills Corporation with ticker code (BKH) have now 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 84 and 66 and has a mean target at 75.29. Now with the previous closing price of 69.93 this indicates there is a potential upside of 7.7%. The day 50 moving average is 68.5 and the 200 day moving average is 72.48. The market capitalisation for the company is $4,688m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.blackhillscorp.com

The potential market cap would be $5,047m based on the market concensus.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines. The Gas Utilities segment distributes natural gas to approximately 1,094,000 natural gas utility customers in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming; owns and operates 4,732 miles of intrastate gas transmission pipelines; 41,644 miles of gas distribution mains and service lines; six natural gas storage sites; and approximately 50,000 horsepower of compression and 515 miles of gathering lines. The company also constructs and maintains gas infrastructure facilities for gas transportation customers; and provides appliance repair services to residential utility customers, as well as electrical system construction services to large industrial customers. In addition, it produces electric power through wind, natural gas, and coal-fired generating plants; and coal at its coal mine located near Gillette, Wyoming. The company was incorporated in 1941 and is headquartered in Rapid City, South Dakota.

