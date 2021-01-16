BioXcel Therapeutics. – Consensus Indicates Potential 120.2% Upside

BioXcel Therapeutics. found using ticker (BTAI) now have 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 185 and 68 calculating the mean target price we have 112. Given that the stocks previous close was at 50.86 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 120.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 48.55 and the 200 day moving average is 48.11. The company has a market cap of $1,318m. Visit the company website at: http://www.bioxceltherapeutics.com

BioXcel Therapeutics., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and other solid tumors. BioXcel Therapeutics. has a collaboration with Merck KGaA; Nektar Therapeutics.; and Pfizer Inc. to develop a therapy for treating pancreatic cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.