BioXcel Therapeutics – Consenus Indicates Potential 253.5% Upside

BioXcel Therapeutics with ticker code (BTAI) now have 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 150 and 30 calculating the mean target price we have 75.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at 21.31 this indicates there is a potential upside of 253.5%. The 50 day MA is 24.38 and the 200 day moving average is 14.37. The company has a market cap of $469m. Visit the company website at: http://www.bioxceltherapeutics.com

BioXcel Therapeutics, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and other solid tumors. BioXcel Therapeutics has a collaboration with Merck KGaA; Nektar Therapeutics; and Pfizer Inc. to develop a therapy for treating pancreatic cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.

