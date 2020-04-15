BioXcel Therapeutics – Consenus Indicates Potential 216.5% Upside

BioXcel Therapeutics with ticker code (BTAI) have now 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 150 and 30 calculating the average target price we see 75.33. Now with the previous closing price of 23.8 this would imply there is a potential upside of 216.5%. The day 50 moving average is 24.16 and the 200 day MA is 14.65. The company has a market cap of $505m. Company Website: http://www.bioxceltherapeutics.com

BioXcel Therapeutics, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and other solid tumors. BioXcel Therapeutics has a collaboration with Merck KGaA; Nektar Therapeutics; and Pfizer Inc. to develop a therapy for treating pancreatic cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.

