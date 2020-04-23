BioXcel Therapeutics – Consenus Indicates Potential 173.7% Upside

BioXcel Therapeutics with ticker code (BTAI) have now 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 150 and 30 with the average target price sitting at 75.33. With the stocks previous close at 27.52 this would imply there is a potential upside of 173.7%. The day 50 moving average is 23.31 and the 200 day MA is 15.51. The market cap for the company is $583m. Company Website: http://www.bioxceltherapeutics.com

BioXcel Therapeutics, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and other solid tumors. BioXcel Therapeutics has a collaboration with Merck KGaA; Nektar Therapeutics; and Pfizer Inc. to develop a therapy for treating pancreatic cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.

