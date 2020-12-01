BioXcel Therapeutics – Consensus Indicates Potential 137.3% Upside

BioXcel Therapeutics found using ticker (BTAI) now have 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 175 and 60 with the average target price sitting at 105.8. With the stocks previous close at 44.59 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 137.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 49.53 and the 200 moving average now moves to 48.42. The company has a market cap of $1,072m. Visit the company website at: http://www.bioxceltherapeutics.com

BioXcel Therapeutics , a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and other solid tumors. BioXcel Therapeutics has a collaboration with Merck KGaA; Nektar Therapeutics ; and Pfizer Inc. to develop a therapy for treating pancreatic cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.