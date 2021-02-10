BioXcel Therapeutics – Consensus Indicates Potential 93.9% Upside

BioXcel Therapeutics with ticker code (BTAI) have now 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 185 and 68 with the average target price sitting at 112. Given that the stocks previous close was at 57.75 this indicates there is a potential upside of 93.9%. The day 50 moving average is 51.2 while the 200 day moving average is 47.71. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,462m. Visit the company website at: http://www.bioxceltherapeutics.com

BioXcel Therapeutics, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and other solid tumors. BioXcel Therapeutics has a collaboration with Merck KGaA; Nektar Therapeutics; and Pfizer Inc. to develop a therapy for treating pancreatic cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.