BioSig Technologies – Consenus Indicates Potential 91.0% Upside

BioSig Technologies with ticker code (BSGM) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 13 and 9 calculating the average target price we see 11. Now with the previous closing price of 5.76 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 91.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 4.12 while the 200 day moving average is 5.52. The company has a market capitalisation of $160m. Company Website: http://www.biosig.com

BioSig Technologies, a medical technology company, engages in developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve the electrophysiology (EP) marketplace. The company’s first product, PURE EPTM System is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording, and storing of electrocardiographic and intracardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology (EP) procedures in an EP laboratory. The system is indicated for use under the supervision of licensed healthcare practitioners who are responsible for interpreting the data. This novel cardiac signal acquisition and display system is engineered to assist electrophysiologists in clinical decision-making during electrophysiology procedures in patients with abnormal heart rates and rhythms. The company has partnered with Minnetronix on technology development and received FDA 510(k) clearance for the PURE EPTM System in August 2018. It is also developing a library of software tools that are designed to be configured to fit the needs of electrophysiologists in various settings and for arrhythmia treatments. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Westport, Connecticut.

