BioSig Technologies – Consensus Indicates Potential 236.8% Upside

BioSig Technologies found using ticker (BSGM) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 13 and 13 and has a mean target at 13. With the stocks previous close at 3.86 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 236.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 4.39 and the 200 day moving average is 7.45. The company has a market cap of $119m. Visit the company website at: http://www.biosig.com

BioSig Technologies, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing a proprietary biomedical signal processing technology platform to extract information from physiologic signals. The company’s proprietary product include precise uninterrupted real-time evaluation of electrograms electrophysiology system, a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording, and storing of electrocardiographic and intracardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology procedures in an electrophysiology laboratory under the supervision of licensed healthcare practitioners who are responsible for interpreting the data. It also focuses on enhancing intracardiac signal acquisition and diagnostic information for the procedures of atrial fibrillation and ventricular tachycardia. BioSig Technologies was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Westport, Connecticut.