Bionano Genomics – Consenus Indicates Potential 733.3% Upside

Bionano Genomics found using ticker (BNGO) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 3 and 1.5 with the average target price sitting at 2.5. Now with the previous closing price of 0.3 this would imply there is a potential upside of 733.3%. The 50 day MA is 0.62 and the 200 day MA is 0.92. The company has a market cap of $17m. Visit the company website at: http://www.bionanogenomics.com

Bionano Genomics operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics. Its Saphyr system includes an instrument, chip consumables, reagents, and a suite of data analysis tools. The company’s Bionano prep kits and labeling kits provide the critical reagents and protocols needed to extract and label high molecular weight DNA for use with the Saphyr system; and data solutions offering includes a suite of hardware and software for end-to-end experiment management, algorithms for assembling genome maps, and algorithms and databases for bioinformatics processing. It sells its products for research use applications primarily to laboratories associated with academic and governmental research institutions, as well as to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and contract research companies in the United States and Canada, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Australia. The company was formerly known as BioNano Genomics and changed its name to Bionano Genomics in July 2018. Bionano Genomics was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn