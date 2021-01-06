Bionano Genomics – Consensus Indicates Potential -55.2% Downside

Bionano Genomics with ticker code (BNGO) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 2 and 0.75 and has a mean target at 1.38. Given that the stocks previous close was at 3.08 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -55.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 0.89 and the 200 day moving average is 0.67. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,103m. Visit the company website at: http://www.bionanogenomics.com

Bionano Genomics operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics. Its Saphyr system includes an instrument, chip consumables, reagents, and a suite of data analysis tools. The company’s Bionano prep kits and labeling kits provide the critical reagents and protocols needed to extract and label high molecular weight DNA for use with the Saphyr system; and data solutions offering includes a suite of hardware and software for end-to-end experiment management, algorithms for assembling genome maps, and algorithms and databases for bioinformatics processing. It sells its products for research use applications primarily to laboratories associated with academic and governmental research institutions, as well as to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and contract research companies in the United States and Canada, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Australia. The company was formerly known as BioNano Genomics and changed its name to Bionano Genomics in July 2018. Bionano Genomics was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.