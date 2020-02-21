BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 28.7% Upside

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. found using ticker (BMRN) now have 23 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 159 and 77 calculating the average target price we see 115.7. With the stocks previous close at 89.87 this indicates there is a potential upside of 28.7%. The day 50 moving average is 87.16 and the 200 day MA is 77.98. The market capitalisation for the company is $16,105m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.biomarin.com

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease. The company’s commercial products also comprise Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; Palynziq, a PEGylated recombinant phenylalanine ammonia lyase enzyme for adult patients with PKU; Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis IV Type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; and Firdapse for lambert eaton myasthenic syndrome. Its clinical and pre-clinical product pipeline includes valoctocogene roxaparvovec, an adeno associated virus vector drug development candidate in patients with severe hemophilia A; and vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia, a form of disproportionate short stature in humans. The company serves specialty pharmacies; and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies, as well as distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It has collaboration and license agreements with Sarepta Therapeutics and Asubio Pharma Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

