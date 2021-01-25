Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

BioLineRx Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 400.8% Upside

Broker Ratings

BioLineRx Ltd. found using ticker (BLRX) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 22 and 5 calculating the mean target price we have 12.67. With the stocks previous close at 2.53 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 400.8%. The day 50 moving average is 2.66 and the 200 day moving average is 2.11. The market capitalisation for the company is $95m. Company Website: http://www.biolinerx.com

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of solid tumors, hematological malignancies, and stem cell mobilization; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of skin lesions. The company has collaboration agreement with MSD for the cancer immunotherapy field; MD Anderson Cancer Center to investigate the combination of BL-8040 with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in pancreatic cancer; and Genentech Inc. to investigate the combination of BL-8040 and Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) in Phase 1b/2 studies for solid tumors. BioLineRx Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.

Share on Stocktwits

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Sustainability

Q&A's

Funds

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.