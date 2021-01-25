BioLineRx Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 400.8% Upside

BioLineRx Ltd. found using ticker (BLRX) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 22 and 5 calculating the mean target price we have 12.67. With the stocks previous close at 2.53 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 400.8%. The day 50 moving average is 2.66 and the 200 day moving average is 2.11. The market capitalisation for the company is $95m. Company Website: http://www.biolinerx.com

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of solid tumors, hematological malignancies, and stem cell mobilization; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of skin lesions. The company has collaboration agreement with MSD for the cancer immunotherapy field; MD Anderson Cancer Center to investigate the combination of BL-8040 with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in pancreatic cancer; and Genentech Inc. to investigate the combination of BL-8040 and Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) in Phase 1b/2 studies for solid tumors. BioLineRx Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.