BioLineRx Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 333.9% Upside

BioLineRx Ltd. found using ticker (BLRX) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 22 and 5 calculating the average target price we see 12.67. Now with the previous closing price of 2.92 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 333.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 2.56 and the 200 day moving average is 2.06. The market capitalisation for the company is $66m. Find out more information at: http://www.biolinerx.com

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of solid tumors, hematological malignancies, and stem cell mobilization; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of skin lesions. The company has collaboration agreement with MSD for the cancer immunotherapy field; MD Anderson Cancer Center to investigate the combination of BL-8040 with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in pancreatic cancer; and Genentech Inc. to investigate the combination of BL-8040 and Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) in Phase 1b/2 studies for solid tumors. BioLineRx Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.