BioLineRx Ltd. – Consenus Indicates Potential 551.1% Upside

BioLineRx Ltd. with ticker code (BLRX) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 18 and 5 calculating the mean target price we have 11.33. Now with the previous closing price of 1.74 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 551.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 1.51 and the 200 day moving average is 2.23. The market cap for the company is $22m. Visit the company website at: http://www.biolinerx.com
BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology and immunology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of multiple cancer and hematological indications; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of benign skin lesions. The company has collaboration agreement with Novartis Pharma AG to facilitate development and commercialization of Israeli-sourced drug candidates for pre-clinical projects of BL-1220 and BL-1230; MSD for the cancer immunotherapy field; MD Anderson Cancer Center to investigate the combination of BL-8040 with Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in pancreatic cancer; and Genentech Inc. to investigate the combination of BL-8040 and Genentech’s Atezolizumab in various Phase 1b/2 studies for in various solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. BioLineRx Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.