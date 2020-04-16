BioLineRx Ltd. – Consenus Indicates Potential 547.4% Upside

BioLineRx Ltd. found using ticker (BLRX) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 18 and 5 calculating the average target price we see 11.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.75 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 547.4%. The day 50 moving average is 1.52 and the 200 moving average now moves to 2.23. The market capitalisation for the company is $23m. Find out more information at: http://www.biolinerx.com

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology and immunology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of multiple cancer and hematological indications; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of benign skin lesions. The company has collaboration agreement with Novartis Pharma AG to facilitate development and commercialization of Israeli-sourced drug candidates for pre-clinical projects of BL-1220 and BL-1230; MSD for the cancer immunotherapy field; MD Anderson Cancer Center to investigate the combination of BL-8040 with Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in pancreatic cancer; and Genentech Inc. to investigate the combination of BL-8040 and Genentech’s Atezolizumab in various Phase 1b/2 studies for in various solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. BioLineRx Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.

