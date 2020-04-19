BioLife Solutions – Consenus Indicates Potential 105.6% Upside

BioLife Solutions found using ticker (BLFS) now have 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 25 and 17 with a mean TP of 21.22. Given that the stocks previous close was at 10.32 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 105.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 10.63 and the 200 moving average now moves to 14.57. The company has a market cap of $224m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.biolifesolutions.com

BioLife Solutions develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death. The company offers CryoStor cryopreservation freeze media products to mitigate temperature-induced molecular cell stress responses during freezing and thawing; and HypoThermosol FRS, a hypothermic storage and shipping media product to mitigate temperature-induced molecular cell stress responses that occur during chilling and re-warming of biologics, intermediate products, and final cell products intended for research and clinical applications. It also provides BloodStor freeze media products, such as BloodStor 55-5 and BloodStor 100 to cryopreserve stem and other cells isolated from umbilical cord and peripheral blood, and bone marrow; and cell thawing media, which offers Dextran and saline for washing cryopreserved cells and tissues to dilute or remove cryoprotectants. In addition, the company provides custom product formulation and packaging services. It markets its products to the regenerative medicine, bio-banking, and drug discovery markets, including cell and gene therapy companies, research institutions, hospital-based stem cell transplant centers, cell therapy contract manufacturing organizations, contract development manufacturing organizations, pharmaceutical companies, cord blood and adult stem cell banks, and hair transplant centers, as well as suppliers of cells to the drug discovery, toxicology testing, and diagnostic markets. The company markets and sells its products directly, as well as through third party distributors. BioLife Solutions was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

