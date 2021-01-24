BioLife Solutions – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.5% Upside

BioLife Solutions found using ticker (BLFS) now have 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 55 and 35.5 with the average target price sitting at 44.21. Now with the previous closing price of 42.73 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 3.5%. The day 50 moving average is 41.53 and the 200 day moving average is 29.51. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,354m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.biolifesolutions.com

BioLife Solutions develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies. It offers proprietary biopreservation media products, including HypoThermosol FRS and CryoStor that are formulated to mitigate preservation-induced, delayed-onset cell damage and death; and the ThawSTAR line that includes automated vial and cryobag thawing products that control the heat and timing of the thawing process of biologic materials. The company also provides evo shipping containers that are cloud-connected passive storage and transport containers for temperature-sensitive biologics and pharmaceuticals; and liquid nitrogen laboratory freezers, cryogenic equipment, and accessories. The company markets and sells its products directly, as well as through third party distributors. BioLife Solutions was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.