BioLife Solutions – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.2% Upside

BioLife Solutions with ticker code (BLFS) now have 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 35.5 and 32 with a mean TP of 33.75. Given that the stocks previous close was at 29.56 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 14.2%. The day 50 moving average is 28.27 and the 200 moving average now moves to 20.32. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,003m. Visit the company website at: http://www.biolifesolutions.com

BioLife Solutions develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies. It offers proprietary biopreservation media products, including HypoThermosol FRS and CryoStor that are formulated to mitigate preservation-induced, delayed-onset cell damage and death; and the ThawSTAR line that includes automated vial and cryobag thawing products that control the heat and timing of the thawing process of biologic materials. The company also provides evo shipping containers that are cloud-connected passive storage and transport containers for temperature-sensitive biologics and pharmaceuticals; and liquid nitrogen laboratory freezers, cryogenic equipment, and accessories. The company markets and sells its products directly, as well as through third party distributors. BioLife Solutions was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.