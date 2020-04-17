Biolase – Consenus Indicates Potential 393.9% Upside

Biolase with ticker code (BIOL) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 3.5 and 1.75 with a mean TP of 2.42. Now with the previous closing price of 0.49 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 393.9%. The day 50 moving average is 0.51 while the 200 day moving average is 0.61. The company has a market cap of $15m. Find out more information at: http://www.biolase.com

BIOLASE, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine for patients and health care professionals in the worldwide. The company offers Waterlase all-tissue dental laser systems for cutting soft and hard tissues; and diode laser systems to perform soft tissue, pain therapy, and cosmetic procedures, including teeth whitening. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications. The company also markets, sells, and distributes dental imaging equipment comprising three-dimensional (3D) CAD/CAM intra-oral scanners and digital dentistry software. Its dental imaging products include 3Shape TRIOS intraoral scanners, digital impression systems, and software for taking 3D scans, which are used to design crowns, study models, surgical guides for implant placement, and event orthodontic and athletic appliances. In addition, the company manufactures and sells consumable products and accessories for its laser systems, as well as markets flexible fibers and hand pieces. It sells its products primarily to dentists in general practice through its field sales force and distributor network. BIOLASE was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

