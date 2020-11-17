Twitter
Biolase – Consensus Indicates Potential 386.2% Upside

Biolase with ticker code (BIOL) have now 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 2 and 1 calculating the average target price we see 1.41. With the stocks previous close at 0.29 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 386.2%. The 50 day MA is 0.29 and the 200 moving average now moves to 0.38. The market capitalisation for the company is $26m. Find out more information at: http://www.biolase.com

BIOLASE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications. The company offers Waterlase all-tissue dental laser systems for cutting soft and hard tissues; diode laser systems to perform soft tissue, hygiene, cosmetic procedures, and teeth whitening, as well as to provide temporary pain relief; and Epic Hygiene laser to manage non-surgical periodontitis and enhance clinical production. It also manufactures and sells consumable products and accessories for its laser systems, as well as markets flexible fibers and hand pieces, and teeth whitening gel kits. The company sells its products through its field sales force and distributor network. The company was formerly known as BIOLASE Technology and changed its name to BIOLASE in 2012. BIOLASE was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

