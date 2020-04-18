BioHiTech Global – Consenus Indicates Potential 189.3% Upside

BioHiTech Global with ticker code (BHTG) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 5 and 2.5 calculating the average target price we see 3.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.21 this indicates there is a potential upside of 189.3%. The 50 day MA is 1.44 and the 200 day moving average is 1.7. The market capitalisation for the company is $20m. Company Website: http://www.biohitech.com

BioHiTech Global, through its subsidiaries, provides technological, biological, and mechanical engineering solutions for the control, reduction, and/or reuse of organic and municipal waste worldwide. The company sells, rents, services, and maintains digesters, which are a data-driven network-based mechanical/biological technology that transforms food waste into nutrient-neutral water that could be disposed of through conventional sanitary sewer systems under the Revolution Series Digester and Eco-Safe Digester names. Its digesters process organic food waste, including vegetables, fruits, meat, fish, poultry, grains, coffee grinds, egg shells, and dairy products. The company also provides BioHiTech Cloud, Cirrus, and Alto mobile applications for digester customers. Its principal customers include producers of food waste. The company serves healthcare, grocery, prison, retail food service, and hospitality industries, as well as governments, conference centers, education centers, and stadiums. BioHiTech Global is headquartered in Chestnut Ridge, New York.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn