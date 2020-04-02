Biogen Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 5.9% Upside

Biogen Inc. found using ticker (BIIB) now have 29 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 420 and 245 with a mean TP of 335.17. With the stocks previous close at 316.38 this would imply there is a potential upside of 5.9%. The day 50 moving average is 309.59 and the 200 day moving average is 285.91. The market cap for the company is $51,048m. Find out more information at: http://www.biogen.com

Biogen Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis. It also provides BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; and FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE. In addition, the company offers RITUXAN for the treatment of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), rheumatoid arthritis, two forms of ANCA-associated vasculitis, and pemphigus vulgaris; RITUXAN HYCELA for non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and CLL; GAZYVA to treat CLL and follicular lymphoma; and OCREVUS for the treatment of relapsing MS and primary progressive MS; and other anti-CD20 therapies. Further, it is involved in developing Opicinumab, BIIB061, and BIIB091 for MS and neuroimmunology; Aducanumab, BAN2401, BIIB092, BIIB076, and BIIB080 to treat Alzheimer’s disease and dementia; BIIB067, BIIB078, BIIB110, and BIIB100 to treat neuromuscular disorders; BIIB054 and BIIB094 for treating movement disorders; BIIB111 and BIIB112 for ophthalmology; Dapirolizumab pegol and BIIB059 to treat immunology and others; BIIB104 for neurocognitive disorders; BIIB093, TMS-007, and Natalizumab to treat acute neurology; BIIB074 and BIIB095 for pain; and SB11 biosimilar, which are under various stages of development. The company offers products through its sales force and marketing groups. Biogen Inc. has collaboration agreements with Genentech; Ionis Pharmaceuticals; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Alkermes Pharma Ireland Limited; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Acorda Therapeutics; AbbVie Inc.; Skyhawk Therapeutics; Neurimmune SubOne AG; and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

