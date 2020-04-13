Biofrontera AG American Deposit – Consenus Indicates Potential 161.8% Upside

Biofrontera AG American Deposit with ticker code (BFRA) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 20 and 11 calculating the average target price we see 15.5. Now with the previous closing price of 5.92 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 161.8%. The 50 day MA is 8.2 and the 200 moving average now moves to 10.33. The company has a market cap of $156m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.biofrontera.com

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that results in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of lesion-directed and field-directed actinic keratosis. The company also offers BF-RhodoLED lamp, a photodynamic therapy for lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis; and Belixos, an over-the-counter line of skin care cosmetic products. In addition, it is developing Ameluz for the treatment of field cancerization and nodular basal cell carcinoma; BF-derm1 for the treatment of chronic and antihistamine-resistant urticaria; and BF-1 for the prophylactic treatment of migraine. Further, the company’s product portfolio includes Xepi, a prescription antibiotic cream for the treatment of impetigo; and Aktipak, a generic drug for the treatment of mild to moderate acne. The company offers its products primarily in the United States, Europe, and Israel. Biofrontera AG has a collaboration and partnership agreement with Maruho Co., Ltd. Biofrontera AG was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.

