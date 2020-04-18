Biofrontera AG American Deposit – Consenus Indicates Potential 138.8% Upside

Biofrontera AG American Deposit found using ticker (BFRA) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 20 and 11 calculating the average target price we see 15.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 6.49 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 138.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 7.7 and the 200 day MA is 10.15. The market capitalisation for the company is $171m. Company Website: http://www.biofrontera.com

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that results in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of lesion-directed and field-directed actinic keratosis. The company also offers BF-RhodoLED lamp, a photodynamic therapy for lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis; and Belixos, an over-the-counter line of skin care cosmetic products. In addition, it is developing Ameluz for the treatment of field cancerization and nodular basal cell carcinoma; BF-derm1 for the treatment of chronic and antihistamine-resistant urticaria; and BF-1 for the prophylactic treatment of migraine. Further, the company’s product portfolio includes Xepi, a prescription antibiotic cream for the treatment of impetigo; and Aktipak, a generic drug for the treatment of mild to moderate acne. The company offers its products primarily in the United States, Europe, and Israel. Biofrontera AG has a collaboration and partnership agreement with Maruho Co., Ltd. Biofrontera AG was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.

