Biofrontera AG American Deposit – Consenus Indicates Potential 138.8% Upside

Biofrontera AG American Deposit found using ticker (BFRA) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 20 and 11 calculating the mean target price we have 15.5. Now with the previous closing price of 6.49 this indicates there is a potential upside of 138.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 7.5 while the 200 day moving average is 10.08. The company has a market cap of $174m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.biofrontera.com

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that results in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of lesion-directed and field-directed actinic keratosis. The company also offers BF-RhodoLED lamp, a photodynamic therapy for lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis; and Belixos, an over-the-counter line of skin care cosmetic products. In addition, it is developing Ameluz for the treatment of field cancerization and nodular basal cell carcinoma; BF-derm1 for the treatment of chronic and antihistamine-resistant urticaria; and BF-1 for the prophylactic treatment of migraine. Further, the company’s product portfolio includes Xepi, a prescription antibiotic cream for the treatment of impetigo; and Aktipak, a generic drug for the treatment of mild to moderate acne. The company offers its products primarily in the United States, Europe, and Israel. Biofrontera AG has a collaboration and partnership agreement with Maruho Co., Ltd. Biofrontera AG was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.

