Biofrontera AG American Deposit – Consensus Indicates Potential 41.5% Upside

Biofrontera AG American Deposit found using ticker (BFRA) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 13 and 11 and has a mean target at 12. Given that the stocks previous close was at 8.48 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 41.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 7.36 while the 200 day moving average is 8.29. The company has a market cap of $187m. Company Website: http://www.biofrontera.com

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that results in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of lesion-directed and field-directed actinic keratosis. The company also offers BF-RhodoLED lamp, a photodynamic therapy for lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis; and Belixos, an over-the-counter line of skin care cosmetic products. In addition, it is developing Ameluz for the treatment of field cancerization and nodular basal cell carcinoma; BF-derm1 for the treatment of chronic and antihistamine-resistant urticaria; and BF-1 for the prophylactic treatment of migraine. Further, the company’s product portfolio includes Xepi, a prescription antibiotic cream for the treatment of impetigo; and Aktipak, a generic drug for the treatment of acne. It offers its products primarily in the United States, Europe, and Israel. The company has a collaboration and partnership agreement with Maruho Co., Ltd. Biofrontera AG was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.