Biocept – Consenus Indicates Potential 127.3% Upside

Biocept found using ticker (BIOC) have now 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 1 and 1 calculating the mean target price we have 1. With the stocks previous close at 0.44 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 127.3%. The 50 day MA is 0.36 and the 200 day MA is 0.45. The company has a market cap of $46m. Find out more information at: http://www.biocept.com

Biocept, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company’s cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms. It offers assays for solid tumor indications, such as breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, melanoma, pancreatic biliary cancer, and ovarian cancer. The company sells its cancer diagnostic assays directly to oncologists and other physicians at private and group practices, hospitals, and cancer centers in the United States, as well as markets its clinical trial and research services to pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, and clinical research organizations. Biocept was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

