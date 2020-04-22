BioCardia – Consenus Indicates Potential 517.2% Upside

BioCardia found using ticker (BCDA) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 24 and 9 calculating the mean target price we have 18.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at 2.97 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 517.2%. The day 50 moving average is 3.3 and the 200 moving average now moves to 3.96. The company has a market cap of $23m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.biocardia.com

BioCardia, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived from mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure. In addition, it offers the Helix biotherapeutic delivery system; and Morph vascular access product line, which provides catheter products. BioCardia is based in San Carlos, California.

