BioCardia – Consenus Indicates Potential 491.3% Upside

BioCardia with ticker code (BCDA) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 24 and 9 with the average target price sitting at 18.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at 3.1 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 491.3%. The 50 day MA is 3.32 and the 200 day MA is 3.96. The company has a market capitalisation of $21m. Company Website: http://www.biocardia.com

BioCardia, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived from mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure. In addition, it offers the Helix biotherapeutic delivery system; and Morph vascular access product line, which provides catheter products. BioCardia is based in San Carlos, California.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn