BioCardia – Consenus Indicates Potential 491.3% Upside

BioCardia found using ticker (BCDA) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 24 and 9 with a mean TP of 18.33. Now with the previous closing price of 3.1 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 491.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 3.29 and the 200 moving average now moves to 3.95. The company has a market capitalisation of $20m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.biocardia.com

BioCardia, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived from mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure. In addition, it offers the Helix biotherapeutic delivery system; and Morph vascular access product line, which provides catheter products. BioCardia is based in San Carlos, California.

