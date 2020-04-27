BioCardia – Consenus Indicates Potential 480.1% Upside

BioCardia found using ticker (BCDA) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 24 and 9 with a mean TP of 18.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at 3.16 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 480.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 3.21 while the 200 day moving average is 3.96. The company has a market cap of $23m. Visit the company website at: http://www.biocardia.com

BioCardia, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived from mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure. In addition, it offers the Helix biotherapeutic delivery system; and Morph vascular access product line, which provides catheter products. BioCardia is based in San Carlos, California.

