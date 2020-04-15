BioCardia – Consenus Indicates Potential 464.0% Upside

BioCardia with ticker code (BCDA) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 24 and 9 and has a mean target at 18.33. Now with the previous closing price of 3.25 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 464.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 3.35 and the 200 day MA is 3.97. The market cap for the company is $23m. Find out more information at: http://www.biocardia.com

BioCardia, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived from mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure. In addition, it offers the Helix biotherapeutic delivery system; and Morph vascular access product line, which provides catheter products. BioCardia is based in San Carlos, California.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn