Bio-Techne Corp – Consenus Indicates Potential 23.0% Upside

Bio-Techne Corp with ticker code (TECH) now have 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 270 and 218 and has a mean target at 237.88. Given that the stocks previous close was at 193.38 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 23.0%. The day 50 moving average is 208.49 and the 200 day MA is 206.47. The market capitalisation for the company is $7,590m. Visit the company website at: http://www.bio-techne.com

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies. This segment also provides manual and automated protein analysis instruments and immunoassays for use in quantifying proteins in various biological fluids. The Diagnostics and Genomics segment develops and manufactures diagnostic products, including Food and Drug Administration -regulated controls, calibrators, blood gas and clinical chemistry controls, and other reagents for original equipment manufacturers and clinical customers, as well as a portfolio of clinical molecular diagnostic oncology assays comprising the ExoDx Prostate test for prostate cancer diagnosis. This segment also manufactures and sells tissue-based in-situ hybridization assays for research and clinical use. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

