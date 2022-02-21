Twitter
Bio-Rad Laboratories – Consensus Indicates Potential 40.7% Upside

Broker Ratings

Bio-Rad Laboratories with ticker code (BIO) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 930 and 780 calculating the average target price we see 827.5. Now with the previous closing price of 588.23 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 40.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 663.46 and the 200 moving average now moves to 700.14. The company has a market cap of $17,753m. Visit the company website at: https://www.bio-rad.com

The potential market cap would be $24,974m based on the market concensus.

Bio-Rad Laboratories manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes. It focuses on selected segments of the life sciences market in proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety. This segment serves universities and medical schools, industrial research organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, biotechnology researchers, food producers, and food testing laboratories. The Clinical Diagnostics segment designs, manufactures, sells, and supports test systems, informatics systems, test kits, and specialized quality controls for clinical laboratories in the diagnostics market. This segment offers reagents, instruments, and software, which address specific niches within the in vitro diagnostics test market. It sells its products to reference laboratories, hospital laboratories, state newborn screening facilities, physicians’ office laboratories, and transfusion laboratories. In addition, the company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components. The company offers its products through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, agents, brokers, and resellers. Bio-Rad Laboratories was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Hercules, California.

