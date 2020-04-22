Bio-Path Holdings – Consenus Indicates Potential 382.6% Upside

Bio-Path Holdings found using ticker (BPTH) have now 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘None’. The target price ranges between 25 and 25 calculating the average target price we see 25. With the stocks previous close at 5.18 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 382.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 4.6 and the 200 day MA is 7.4. The market capitalisation for the company is $20m. Visit the company website at: http://www.biopathholdings.com

Bio-Path Holdings operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction. Its lead drug candidate is prexigebersen, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia. The company is also developing Liposomal Bcl2 for the treatment of lymphoma; and Liposomal Stat3 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of pancreatic cancer. Bio-Path Holdings was founded in 2007 and is based in Bellaire, Texas.

