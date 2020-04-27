Bio-Path Holdings – Consenus Indicates Potential 369.9% Upside

Bio-Path Holdings found using ticker (BPTH) have now 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 25 and 25 calculating the mean target price we have 25. With the stocks previous close at 5.32 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 369.9%. The day 50 moving average is 4.53 and the 200 day moving average is 7.3. The company has a market capitalisation of $21m. Company Website: http://www.biopathholdings.com

Bio-Path Holdings operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction. Its lead drug candidate is prexigebersen, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia. The company is also developing Liposomal Bcl2 for the treatment of lymphoma; and Liposomal Stat3 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of pancreatic cancer. Bio-Path Holdings was founded in 2007 and is based in Bellaire, Texas.

