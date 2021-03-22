Bio-Path Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 62.2% Upside

Bio-Path Holdings found using ticker (BPTH) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 13 and 10 with the average target price sitting at 11.5. Now with the previous closing price of 7.09 this indicates there is a potential upside of 62.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 6.7 and the 200 day moving average is 4.58. The company has a market capitalisation of $50m. Visit the company website at: http://www.biopathholdings.com

Bio-Path Holdings operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction. Its lead drug candidate is prexigebersen, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing Liposomal Bcl-2 for the treatment of refractory/relapsed lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Liposomal STAT3 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and AML; and prexigebersen-A for various solid tumors. Bio-Path Holdings was founded in 2007 and is based in Bellaire, Texas.