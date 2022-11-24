Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Big Yellow Group plc 6.6% potential upside indicated by Barclays

Broker Ratings

Big Yellow Group plc with ticker (LON:BYG) now has a potential upside of 6.6% according to Barclays.



Barclays set a target price of 1,200 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Big Yellow Group plc share price of 1,121 GBX at opening today (24/11/2022) indicates a potential upside of 6.6%. Trading has ranged between 939 (52 week low) and 1,760 (52 week high) with an average of 369,564 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £2,107,429,896.

Big Yellow Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in the provision of self-storage and related services. The Company provides secure and modern self-storage for homes and businesses. It operates from a platform of 103 storage facilities, including 24 branded as Armadillo Self Storage. It also owns approximately 14 Big Yellow Self Storage development sites. It also owns approximately 14 Big Yellow Self Storage development sites. The maximum lettable area of this platform is approximately six million square feet. Its services include extended hours access, courier services, forklifting, flexible contracts, and others. Its subsidiaries include Big Yellow Self Storage Company Limited, which is a general partner; Big Yellow Construction Company Limited, which is engaged in construction management; Big Yellow Holding Company Limited is a holding company; BYRCo Limited, which is engaged in property management and Big Yellow Limited Partners is engaged in self-storage.



