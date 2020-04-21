Big Yellow Group plc 2.1% Potential Upside Indicated by Liberum Capital

Big Yellow Group plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:BYG) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ this morning by analysts at Liberum Capital. Big Yellow Group plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Liberum Capital have set their target price at 1000 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 2.1% from today’s opening price of 979.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 127.5 points and decreased 188.5 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 1245.3 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 630 GBX.

Big Yellow Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 1,066.00 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 1,099.00. There are currently 78,587,408 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 529,127. Market capitalisation for LON:BYG is £1,661,356,958 GBP.

