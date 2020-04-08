Big Yellow Group plc 19.2% Potential Decrease Indicated by RBC Capital Markets

Big Yellow Group plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:BYG) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘UNDERPERFORM’ this morning by analysts at RBC Capital Markets. Big Yellow Group plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. RBC Capital Markets have set a target price of 800 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -19.2% from today’s opening price of 989.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 59.5 points and decreased 180.5 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 1245.3 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 630 GBX.

Big Yellow Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 1,092.43 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 1,098.46. There are currently 167,138,527 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 571,847. Market capitalisation for LON:BYG is £1,681,413,581 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn