Big Lots – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.0% Upside

Big Lots with ticker code (BIG) now have 9 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 75 and 32 with the average target price sitting at 56.89. Now with the previous closing price of 53.65 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 6.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 47.56 and the 200 moving average now moves to 38.31. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,070m. Find out more information at: http://www.biglots.com

Big Lots, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments. It also provides merchandise under the consumables category, which comprises health, beauty and cosmetics, plastics, paper, chemical, and pet departments; hard home category, including small appliances, table top, food preparation, stationery, greeting cards, and home maintenance departments; and electronics, toys, and accessories category consisting of electronics, toys, jewelry, and hosiery departments. As of February 1, 2020, it operated 1,404 stores in 47 states and an e-commerce platform. Big Lots was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

