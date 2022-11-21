Big Lots – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.1% Upside

Big Lots with ticker code (BIG) now have 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 25 and 9 calculating the average target price we see 19.25. Now with the previous closing price of 17.97 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 7.1%. The 50 day MA is 18.08 and the 200 day MA is 26.27. The market capitalisation for the company is $522m. Find out more information at: https://www.biglots.com

The potential market cap would be $560m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Big Lots, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments. It also provides merchandise under the consumables category, which comprises health, beauty and cosmetics, plastics, paper, and chemical departments; hard home category, including small appliances, tabletops, and food preparation and stationery products; home maintenance and organization products; toys; and accessories category consisting of apparel, electronics, jewelry, apparel, and hosiery departments. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 1,431 stores in 47 states and an e-commerce platform. Big Lots was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.